Southampton v Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk scored four goals in 67 Premier League appearances for Southampton prior to his £75m move to Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no fresh injuries and are likely to be unchanged from the side that beat West Brom last week.

Strikers Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin remain out, so new signing Guido Carrillo is again set to lead the line.

Joe Gomez is once more likely to miss out for Liverpool due to a knee injury.

Former Southampton players Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren are all likely to be involved but fellow ex-Saints Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne remain on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Against Tottenham, Liverpool showed their gloriously good, muddled bad, and incomprehensibly mad!

"Their one victory in four games is concerning. A team capable of beating Manchester City should win this, but they've defeated the Saints just twice in their last eight meetings. They also might have one eye on their Champions League trip to Porto on Wednesday.

"Southampton are unbeaten in six games - their best run in 16 months. But with five of their next six league games away, four of them against relegation rivals, they could still be in trouble until the very end. Too many poor signings, too many players allowed to leave.

"One thing's for sure, Virgil Van Dijk will get a blistering reception!"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton's win at West Brom last weekend was big for them because they had waited so long for a Premier League win - 12 games and 10 weeks to be exact - and this game is a difficult one to call.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v comedian Rhys James

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool's 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture ended a five-match winless run against Southampton in all competitions.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last three home fixtures against Liverpool in all competitions.

However, Liverpool haven't conceded in any of their last three Premier League games against Southampton. The last player to score against them was current Liverpool player Sadio Mane in March 2016.

Southampton

Southampton earned their first Premier League victory in 13 attempts last week at the expense of West Brom.

They could win consecutive league matches for the first time since April 2017.

Saints could equal a Premier League club record of seven home matches without a win.

Jack Stephens has scored in three consecutive Southampton appearances, having failed to find the net in his first 38 competitive appearances for the club.

Manager Mauricio Pellegrino played 13 games for Liverpool in 2005 and was first-team coach at the club under Rafa Benitez between 2008-10.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 17 league games, a 1-0 defeat at Swansea last month.

They have claimed 38 points from a possible 51 during this period.

The Reds have won only one of their four competitive matches since the 4-3 home league win against leaders Manchester City last month.

Liverpool have scored a league-high 32 away goals. They scored just 33 away goals in total last season.

Jurgen Klopp has faced Southampton on eight previous occasions and has won only two of those games, losing three and drawing three.

Liverpool are winless in the five league games in which Mo Salah has started but failed to score or provide an assist.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 22% Probability of away win: 53%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.