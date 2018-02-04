Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Scotland, Dundee, Alex McLeish, Norwich, Man Utd, Aston Villa

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish FA vice-chairman Rod Petrie will push for a quick appointment of Alex McLeish as Scotland team boss, but the former national manager is an unpopular choice with other board members. Meanwhile, neither performance director Malky Mackay, not under-21 manager Scot Gemmill, will be in charge for next month's friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary. (Sunday Mail)

The SFA is to press on with the national side's summer friendlies in South America, despite misgivings from several Scottish Premiership clubs over the timing of the trip and the resignation of Stewart Regan as the governing body's chief executive. (Sunday Herald)

The Sunday Mail newspaper has launched a campaign to scrap both the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Professional Football League and create a merged Scottish Football Federation. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland striker Ross McCormack will move to the Major Soccer League in the United States after being shunned by Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce on his return from a loan spell in Australia, where he scored 14 goals in 17 games for Melbourne City. (Sunday People, print edition)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Scott McTominay's performance as "genius" during their win over Huddersfield Town, the 21-year-old midfielder, who is eligible for England and Scotland, having started ahead of club-record signing Paul Pogba. (Sunday Mail)

Alex McLeish is known to be keen on the Scotland manager's job

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has praised midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu for shrugging off the collapse a transfer deadline day transfer to Bordeaux to score their side's winning goal against Celtic on Saturday (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic are facing a defensive headache after they lost Dedryck Boyata with a groin injury early on against Kilmarnock before his defensive partner, Kris Ajer, also limped out of the action in the first half. (Sunday Herald)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has mocked Kilmarnock players for celebrating "like they'd won the World Cup" after their 1-0 win over the Premiership leaders. (Sunday Mail)

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has revealed that Celtic captain Scott Brown was one of the hardest opponents he has ever faced. (Sunday Mail)

Goalkeeper Scott Bain admits he is pinching himself after going from training on his own at Dundee, where he was in dispute with manager Neil McCann, to training with Celtic after his deadline-day loan move. (Sunday Herald)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who was the subject of a failed transfer bid by Celtic, is poised for a first call-up to the Northern Ireland squad. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Graeme Murty has warned his Rangers players to ditch the mentality that they are "the best team in the world" after their 2-1 home defeat by Hibernian on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Ross McCormack's loan with Melbourne City has come to an end

Defender Lee Hodson has tipped Rangers team-mate James Tavernier to win a transfer to the English Premier League. (Sunday Herald)

Lee Hodson believes anyone in the Rangers squad could make it in the English top flight after fellow full-back James Tavernier was linked with a move down south during the transfer window. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is amazed he was able to sign midfielder Glenn Middleton from Norwich City as he believes the 18-year-old Scotland youth international will soon break into the first-team at Ibrox. (Sunday Herald)

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie has been left looking for a new club after being released by Seattle Reign, but the 28-year-old believes she will be fit for international duty next month despite having a minor operation for a knee injury. (Sunday Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish snooker player Graeme Dott reached his first ranking event final in eight years with a 6-4 win over Shaun Murphy in the semi-finals of the German Masters - and he'll now meet a resurgent Mark Williams on Sunday. (Sporting Life)

Melrose-born golfer Karis Davidson has set up the chance of landing a stunning breakthrough win in the professional ranks at just 19 after producing a classy display in the third round of the Oates Vic Open, a best-of-the-day 67 moving her to one shot behind world No.20 Minjee Lee. (Scotland On Sunday)