Deportivo La Coruna sack coach Cristobal Parralo with club in bottom three

Deportivo claimed only two points from Cristobal Parralo's last seven league games in charge

Deportivo La Coruna are looking for their third manager of the season after sacking coach Cristobal Parralo.

Parralo succeeded former West Brom boss Pepe Mel in October, with Depor 16th in La Liga with two wins from nine games.

Now Parralo has left after Friday's 5-0 loss at Real Sociedad left the Galician club 18th, three points from safety.

"Deportivo want to thank Cristobal for his effort, dedication and work in the time he has been first-team coach," read a club statement.

Parralo was promoted from the role of B team coach but Depor won just three of his 15 games in charge. They are now in the relegation zone after five defeats and two draws from their past seven matches.

The 50-year-old, who spent most of his playing career as a full-back at Espanyol, becomes the sixth coach to be dismissed by Depor president Tino Fernandez since he took over in 2014.