Juventus 7-0 Sassuolo

Higuain has scored 35 goals in all competitions for Juventus this season

Gonzalo Higuain scored a hat-trick as Juventus thrashed Sassuolo to move top of Serie A.

Chelsea-linked Alex Sandro opened the scoring and Sami Khedira added two more before the half-hour mark.

Miralem Pjanic made it 4-0 in the first half, before striker Higuain's treble in the second period.

AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at Udinese, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma scoring an own goal after ex-Liverpool midfielder Suso's opener.

Federico Chiesa, son of former Italy international Enrico, netted the winning goal as Fiorentina beat Bologna 2-1 - the first two goals in that match were scored directly from corner kicks.

Cengiz Under scored the winning goal in the opening minute as Roma edged past Hellas Verona.

Napoli can regain top spot later on Sunday if they beat bottom side Benevento (kick-off 19:45 GMT).