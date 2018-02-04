Benevento 0-2 Napoli

Italian Serie A
Dries Mertens
Dries Mertens has scored 14 Serie A goals for Napoli this season

Napoli maintained their one-point advantage at the top of Serie A with victory at bottom side Benevento.

The visitors went ahead in the first half through Dries Mertens' clever turn and chip into the far corner.

Lorenzo Insigne's lob struck the bar before Marek Hamsik tucked home from close range early in the second half.

Benevento were given a penalty for a foul in the box, but the Video Assistant Referee spotted an offside in the lead-up and changed the decision.

The top-flight debutants remain rooted to the bottom, having now collected just seven points from 23 games and are 13 points adrift of safety.

Earlier in the day, Juventus had momentarily gone top after thrashing Sassuolo 7-0 in Turin.

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 81Puggioni
  • 3Letizia
  • 6DjimsitiBooked at 73mins
  • 21Costa
  • 23Venuti
  • 30SandroSubstituted forDel Pintoat 83'minutes
  • 99BrignolaSubstituted forCodaat 63'minutes
  • 8Cataldi
  • 31DjuricicSubstituted forMemushajat 68'minutes
  • 7D'Alessandro
  • 66Costa Marques

Substitutes

  • 4Del Pinto
  • 11Coda
  • 14Viola
  • 16Tosca
  • 18Gyamfi
  • 20Memushaj
  • 22Brignoli
  • 25Diabaté
  • 26Parigini
  • 29Billong
  • 33Iemmello
  • 87Lombardi

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 78'minutes
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 70'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 14MertensSubstituted forRogat 76'minutes
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 27Machach
  • 30Rog
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Benevento 0, Napoli 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Benevento 0, Napoli 2.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Christian Puggioni.

Attempt saved. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by José Reina.

Attempt saved. Massimo Coda (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guilherme.

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gaetano Letizia.

Attempt blocked. Ledian Memushaj (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Lorenzo Del Pinto replaces Sandro.

Attempt missed. Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Guilherme.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Guilherme (Benevento).

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Jorginho.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Dries Mertens because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dries Mertens (Napoli) because of an injury.

Delay in match (Benevento).

Booking

Berat Djimsiti (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Benevento).

Attempt saved. Sandro (Benevento) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Danilo Cataldi (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Ledian Memushaj replaces Filip Djuricic.

Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.

Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorginho.

Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Benevento. Massimo Coda replaces Enrico Brignola.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Offside, Benevento. Gaetano Letizia tries a through ball, but Sandro is caught offside.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Marco D'Alessandro (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Andrea Costa (Benevento) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Guilherme with a cross following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli23193150143660
2Juventus23192259154459
3Lazio22144457273046
4Inter Milan23129238182045
5Roma23135533171644
6Sampdoria23115742321038
7Atalanta2310673527836
8AC Milan2310583030035
9Udinese23103103632433
10Torino2371243329433
11Fiorentina238783329431
12Bologna2383122835-727
13Cagliari2373132234-1224
14Chievo2357112140-1922
15Sassuolo2364131441-2722
16Genoa2256111624-821
17Crotone2355131840-2220
18SPAL2338122342-1917
19Hellas Verona2344152246-2416
20Benevento2321201351-387
View full Italian Serie A table

