Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino praises referee Jonathan Moss after Spurs earned a 2-2 draw with Liverpool courtesy of Harry Kane's stoppage-time spot kick, only minutes after Loris Karius had saved Kane's previous penalty attempt.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 4 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.