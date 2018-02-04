BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Both penalty decisions were 'fantastic' - Pochettino
Pochettino praises 'fantastic' penalty decisions
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino praises referee Jonathan Moss after Spurs earned a 2-2 draw with Liverpool courtesy of Harry Kane's stoppage-time spot kick, only minutes after Loris Karius had saved Kane's previous penalty attempt.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 4 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.