BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-2 Spurs: Kane 'thankful' for second penalty chance for 100th goal
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is "thankful" for the chance to redeem his 87th-minute penalty miss to claim his 100th Premier League goal with a stoppage-time spot kick to earn a 2-2 draw at Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 4 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.