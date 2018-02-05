Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Walter Smith, Steve Clarke, SFA, Leeann Dempster, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Walter Smith has emerged as a shock contender to fill the empty Scotland hotseat. (Daily Record)

Walter Smith managed Scotland from 2004 to 2007 before returning to Rangers

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald believes Steve Clarke would be an ideal choice as Scotland manager but is desperately hoping the SFA look elsewhere for Gordon Strachan's successor. (Various)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has echoed the growing chorus backing Leeann Dempster as the "perfect" candidate to replace Stewart Regan at the Scottish FA. (Various)

Jim Jefferies fears Kilmarnock will struggle to keep Steve Clarke out of Scotland's clutches. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock are bracing themselves for a fight with the Scottish Football Association over manager Steve Clarke, with the governing body now believed to be strongly attracted to the Rugby Park boss as Gordon Strachan's successor. (Times, subscription required)

In with a shout? Steve Clarke has reinvigorated Kilmarnock's fortunes

New Bhoy Jack Hendry is set for a European baptism of fire against Zenit St Petersburg next week. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin says it would be an honour to represent Scotland on the controversial end of season trip to Mexico and Peru. (Scotsman)

Russell Martin has admitted Rangers blew the chance to turn up the heat on Celtic and Aberdeen after Hibs pulled off an Ibrox upset. (Various)

Dundee United have suffered a big blow after defender Lewis Toshney was ruled out until next season. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Gregor Townsend insists Saturday's dispiriting loss to Wales in the opening match of the Six Nations was not a true reflection of his Scotland side. (Various)

Lock Ben Toolis admits Scotland were "miles off it" in defeat by Wales but believes "sometimes you need a loss like this to make your realise you can't take things for granted". (Various)