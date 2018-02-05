English clubs paid 51% of transfer fees across Europe's big five, says CIES study

Van Dijk's move from Southampton to Liverpool for £75m was biggest transfer fee paid by and English club in January

The spending of Premier League clubs in January accounted for 51% of transfer fees paid out by Europe's top five leagues, according to a CIES study.

CIES said "the total estimated spending was over one billion euros" in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Premier League sides had an outlay of £483m (545m euros) with a net loss of £100m (113m euros).

There was a deficit despite Philippe Coutinho moving to Barcelona from Liverpool for £142m.

Striker Diego Costa also left Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid for a fee CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) put down as £58.5m (66m euros).

Those two moves contributed to La Liga having a record deficit of £166.5m (188m euros).

The two biggest signings in England involved Liverpool bringing in defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75m and Arsenal's purchase of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £56m.

The "estimated balance sheets" of the other leagues saw Italy's Serie A (£42.5m), Germany's Bundesliga (£29.2m) and France's Ligue 1 (£12.4m) in credit.

Premier League clubs spent £430m in January, according to analysis by Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

