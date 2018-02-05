Ballymena United and Cliftonville target League Cup final spot

Cliftonville's Liam Bagnall and Matthew Shevlin of Ballymena in action during a league game in September

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says the holders "will not easily let go of the League Cup" as they prepare to face Cliftonville on Tuesday night.

The winners of the twice-postponed semi-final play Dungannon Swifts in the Windsor Park final on 17 February.

"The games between us so far this season have been tight," said Jeffrey.

"The extra 30 minutes in the Irish Cup on Saturday hasn't overly helped us and Cliftonville are absolutely flying so they'll come here full of confidence."

"They have frightening firepower and we will have to be at our very best," added the Ballymena boss.

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray expects a titanic struggle "on a pitch that will be energy sapping" at the Showgrounds.

"We are not short on legs and not short on hunger or determination or energy, so hopefully we will show more of that on Tuesday night," said Gray.

"It's all about leaving it all on the field and doing your best when you are only one game away from a cup final."

The tie was originally scheduled for 12 December but fell victim of the freezing conditions and was called off for the same reason on the second scheduled date on 16 January.

Crues could go three clear

Three rearranged Premiership games are also up for decision on Tuesday evening, with Crusaders having the incentive of going three points clear at the top if they can defeat Carrick Rangers.

"We have lost two on the bounce and are out of two cup competitions so now we have to focus completely on the league and get our heads down and work hard," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

"Every point is important now as we're in a race, we're in a battle. We need to hit top form but there's a long way to go until the end of the season."

Glentoran will hope to build on their Irish Cup win over Ballyclare Comrades as they host improving Ballinamallard United at the Oval.

The Glens have won just one of their last nine league encounters at their home ground.

"Ballinamallard have picked up greatly since they brought players in in January but a place in the top six is still there for the taking for us so we'll try and show what we are capable of," said Glentoran manager Gary Haveron.

The Mallards lost out to Ballymena in a penalty shoot-out in the sixth round of the Irish Cup on Saturday but manager Gavin Dykes is not despondent.

"I rested a few on Saturday so we have some fresh players to bring in. We have a good squad now so we'll go there full of confidence," said Dykes.

Warrenpoint Town entertain Linfield in the night's other match at Milltown.

Bet McLean League Cup semi-final - 19:45 GMT Ballymena Utd v Cliftonville