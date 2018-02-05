Dean Lewington: MK Dons have sleepwalked into relegation scrap, says skipper

Dean Lewington has started both games since Dan Micciche's appointment

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington says the club have "sleepwalked" into a relegation scrap in League One.

The Buckinghamshire side sacked manager Robbie Neilson last month but have lost both games since Dan Micciche was named as his replacement on 23 January.

Lewington, 33, was frozen out for the last two months of Neilson's reign, but has now been given a player-coach role.

"I'm happy to be back [but] it would be nice if it was in a bit better circumstances," he said.

"We almost sleepwalked into the situation. We had that good spell at the end of September, where we got up to 10th in the league, and we were looking forward.

"But since then we've sort of sleepwalked into this position, I think."

The Dons are 22nd in the third tier and three points from safety after losing 1-0 at Walsall on Saturday.

Lewington is the club's leading appearance-maker, but had been training with former manager Karl Robinson at Charlton in December after being told he was not part of Neilson's plans.

"With Robbie going I think it's a sign of where we are, and how serious the situation is that the manager had to go," Lewington told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Now it's a case of trying to piece together what's left and trying to work and give the team a bit more of an identity to try and get us winning games."