Scotland: Walter Smith being considered for return to manager's job

By Jonathan Sutherland

BBC Scotland

Walter Smith
Walter Smith regularly attends Rangers games

Former Scotland manager Walter Smith could be in line for a return to the job with the national team.

The 69-year-old is one of several names currently under consideration by the Scottish FA.

Former Everton and Rangers manager Smith, who was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson for a short spell in 1986, took over as Scotland boss when he succeeded Berti Vogts in 2004.

He had three years in charge before returning for a second spell at Ibrox.

Smith has been out of management since leaving Rangers in 2011.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story