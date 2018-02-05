Scotland: Walter Smith being considered for return to manager's job
Former Scotland manager Walter Smith could be in line for a return to the job with the national team.
The 69-year-old is one of several names currently under consideration by the Scottish FA.
Former Everton and Rangers manager Smith, who was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson for a short spell in 1986, took over as Scotland boss when he succeeded Berti Vogts in 2004.
He had three years in charge before returning for a second spell at Ibrox.
Smith has been out of management since leaving Rangers in 2011.
