Scotland: Walter Smith being considered for return to manager's job

Walter Smith regularly attends Rangers games

Former Scotland manager Walter Smith could be in line for a return to the job with the national team.

The 69-year-old is one of several names currently under consideration by the Scottish FA.

Former Everton and Rangers manager Smith, who was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson for a short spell in 1986, took over as Scotland boss when he succeeded Berti Vogts in 2004.

He had three years in charge before returning for a second spell at Ibrox.

Smith has been out of management since leaving Rangers in 2011.

