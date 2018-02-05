Myles Anderson: Defender leaves Torquay United after cancelling contract

Myles Anderson played briefly for Barrow before joining Torquay 12 months ago

Torquay United have cancelled the contract of central defender Myles Anderson by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old joined the Gulls in February last year and agreed a new contract at Plainmoor in the summer.

But the former Aberdeen and Chievo defender featured just three times under new manager Gary Owers and spent time on loan at Chester City.

His only two goals in England came on the final day of last season as Torquay secured National League survival.