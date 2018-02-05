'If one Swan falls, another flies' - Carlos Carvalhal plays down injuries

Renato Sanches joined Bayern Munich from Benfica in July, 2016

FA Cup fourth round replay: Swansea City v Notts County Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Tuesday, 6 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has played down injuries which have struck during their Premier League survival battle.

The Swans have lost striker Wilfried Bony and midfielder Leroy Fer for the rest of the season.

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches is expected to miss another month with a hamstring problem, while Leon Britton and Angel Rangel are still sidelined.

"I believe if one Swan falls, another begins to fly," said Carvalhal.

Ivory Coast striker Bony damaged cruciate ligaments and Dutchman Fer ruptured an Achilles in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Leicester. Both will have surgery.

Carvalhal said Sanches, on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, is set to miss another "four or five weeks" with a hamstring injury suffered in the 1-1 FA Cup fourth round draw at Notts County.

Britton (groin) and Rangel (groin) remain out of contention.

Swans 'played better with Carroll'

But with £18m striker Andre Ayew and Leicester loan midfielder Andy King set to feature for the first time since their deadline day moves - on Saturday 10 February in their Premier League home game against Burnley - Carvalhal is far from downhearted by the injury woes.

He said: "Fer was doing really very well. Bony was getting better day by day.

"But as you saw in the last game (against Leicester), Tom Carroll came on and did not just replace Fer, but also created something because we started playing better. He played really well.

"We have another solution with a new player, Andy King - he will be available at the weekend.

"We also have Sam Clucas who can play in the midfield."

Abraham's chance to shine

Tammy Abraham rose through Chelsea's junior ranks to senior status

Up front, Carvalhal believes Bony's absence is a major opportunity for England international Tammy Abraham, who is on loan from Chelsea.

"We believe a lot in the player, we know him from last season when he scored in the Championship at Bristol.

"He is a very good talent. We will try to explore how he can give the maximum to the team.

"Also Andre Ayew can play striker or wide.

"I wish we could be with all of them, but because they are not here I believe another Swan will fly and we will perform very well."

Ayew and King cup-tied

Carvalhal is particularly keen to see Abraham, 20, at his best.

The England international scored the last of his five early-season goals against Huddersfield on 14 October.

Carvalhal said: "He is a young player with talent and quality and a lot of pace. I have spoken to him. He knows what he has to learn.

"The transition to defence must be stronger, but he can do that I have seen him do this very well.

"When he does that he will be a more complete player. Its our job to put him to the best level we can and we believe we will progress with this."

Swansea host League Two high flyers Notts County in an FA Cup fourth round replay at Liberty Stadium on Tuesday, 6 February with Ayew and King cup-tied.