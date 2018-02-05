Mido 'proud' after Salah breaks his Premier League goals record

Mido played for four English Premier League clubs - Tottenham, Wigan, Middlesbrough and West Ham.

Former Tottenham striker Ahmed (Mido) Hossam says he is proud fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah has overtaken his record of goals in the English top flight to become the highest scoring Egyptian player in Premier League history.

Salah scored twice in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday to reach 23 league goals in the Premier League, surpassing Mido's tally of 22.

"I felt proud after Salah reached my number of goals, and I think he can reach 100 goals easily," Mido told BBC Sport.

Salah's brace against Liverpool on Sunday made it 21 Premier League goals for the season - he had also previously scored two goals for Chelsea during the 2013/2014 campaign.

Mido played for four Premier League clubs during his time in England, scoring in the Premier League for three of them - Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Wigan - over a period spanning 2004 -2010.

Mido - who stood as the top Egyptian scorer in Premier League history until Salah's double on Sunday - tweeted his congratulations to the 25-year-old, and says Salah could now even break Alan Shearer's all time Premier League record of 260 goals.

"Salah is on top form, he is strong and fast I'm sure he will score more goals and break more records in the English Premier League," Mido said.

"Now he is playing with a very big side, and I want him to focus more and more with the Reds so that he can make history."