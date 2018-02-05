Newport County: Sean Rigg leaves 'by mutual consent'

Sean Rigg has played for AFC Wimbledon, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth

Midfielder Sean Rigg has left Newport County by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old helped the Exiles' dramatic battle for survival in League Two in 2016-17, but has struggled to earn game-time in 2017-18.

Newport said: "Everyone at Newport County AFC would like to thank Sean for all his hard work whilst at the club and wish him the best of luck with all his future endeavours."

In 50 appearances Rigg scored six goals for Newport.