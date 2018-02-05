Ben Watson: Nottingham Forest sign midfielder on two-and-a-half-year deal

From the section

Ben Watson made 78 appearances for Watford, scoring two goals

Nottingham Forest have signed midfielder Ben Watson on a two-and-a-half-year deal after his release by Premier League side Watford last week.

The 32-year-old is a graduate of Crystal Palace's academy and joined Wigan for £2m in January 2009.

He spent six years with the Latics, scoring the last-minute winner in the 2013 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Watson joined Watford in January 2015 and scored twice in 78 appearances.

