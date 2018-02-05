Tuesday's back pages 5 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42954771 Read more about sharing. The Mirror leads on Antonio Conte's future after Watford's 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea The Express reports on referee Jon Moss, who was "misguided" when he asked for TV help in Tottenham's draw at Liverpool on Sunday The Star called Conte's situation 'a mess' The Telegraph also reports on Chelsea's heavy defeat at Vicarage Road The Guardian reflects on the Munich air disaster on what is the 60th anniversary of the tragedy The Mail reports on Harry Kane's response to accusations of diving against Liverpool at the weekend The Times runs an exclusive on a possible winter break that could be introduced to the Premier League by 2022 The Sun also leads on Antonio Conte as his future at Chelsea hangs in the balance Antonio Conte continues to dominate the back pages, with the Independent asking if his side's latest defeat is the final straw for Chelsea.