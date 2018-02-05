Italy: Luigi di Biagio in temporary charge for England and Argentina friendlies

Luigi di Biagio, 46, made 31 appearances for Italy

Italy's Under-21 coach Luigi di Biagio will be in temporary charge of the senior side for next month's friendlies against England and Argentina.

Gian Piero Ventura was sacked in November after failing to guide Italy to this summer's World Cup.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) is still searching for a full-time replacement.

Italy play Argentina in Manchester on 23 March and England at Wembley four days later.

"For the moment Gigi can consider himself coach of the Under-21s and the interim boss of the senior side too," said former Italy defender Alessandro Costacurta, who is temporary leader of the FIGC.

"The most important things are the next matches and finding a new coach."