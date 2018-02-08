Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: Pick your combined north London XI

Tottenham host north London rivals Arsenal in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

Spurs are fifth, four points and one place above the Gunners.

But Arsene Wenger's side brought in some big hitters late in the transfer window, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving to Emirates Stadium.

So we'd like to know who you would pick in a joint Spurs-Arsenal XI.

Harry Kane or Aubameyang? Or both? Dele Alli or Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech or Hugo Lloris, Hector Bellerin or Kieran Tripper (or Serge Aurier)? Have a go and use #bbcfootball on Twitter to share your results with your friends and the world.