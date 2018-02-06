Nick Ross signs for Romanian club Sepsi after summer Dundee exit

Nick Ross (right) has signed until the summer with another year's option

Former Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Nick Ross has signed for Romanian top-flight newcomers Sepsi.

He had been without a club since being released by Dundee last summer.

The 26-year-old Scot had been training with Caley Thistle but has joined the Liga 1 club until the end of the season with an option for another season.

Sepsi were only established in 2011 and have risen through the divisions to win promotion last season.

The side based in Sfantu Gheorghe and coached by Eugen Neagoe sit third bottom of the table and the White and Reds will join seven other clubs in a battle to avoid relegation when the league splits into two for the final round of games.

Ross made 53 appearances for Dundee after joining the Scottish Premiership club from Caley Thistle in 2015.

He was signed by Sepsi on the same day as 24-year-old former Mali Under-20 winger Ibrahima Tandia, previously of Tours, who play in the second tier in France.