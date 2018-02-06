Leeds United: Paul Heckingbottom leaves Barnsley for Elland Road job
-
- From the section Leeds United
Leeds United have appointed Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach following Sunday's departure of Thomas Christiansen.
The 40-year-old has signed a deal at Elland Road until the end of 2018-19.
Heckingbottom led the Tykes to 14th in the Championship last season, after guiding them up through the League One play-offs.
Leeds are seven points below the play-offs in 10th, while Barnsley are 21st, one point above the relegation zone.
More follows.