Northampton Town: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praises John-Joe O'Toole discipline

John-Joe O'Toole (left) has received five red cards during his career

Northampton Town manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says John-Joe O'Toole has struck the "right balance" with his physicality on the pitch.

Irishman O'Toole, 29, moved from midfield to striker last month and has scored four in his past five matches.

He has had five bookings in 19 games this term, having received at least 10 yellows in every season since 2012-13.

"I still want him to be competitive, I don't want to change John-Joe," Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Northampton.

"If you're not going to have John-Joe being competitive, being a nuisance on the pitch and being horrible then I don't think you are going to have what makes him John-Joe.

"It's a fine line and we need to try to have that balance right. At the moment we have that balance right and he needs to just keep on having that balance right."

Former Watford, Colchester and Bristol Rovers man O'Toole says his improved disciplinary record could be down to his more advanced role.

"I can't really put my finger on it," he said. "Maybe I'm out of that middle bit (of the pitch), where I don't see as much as maybe I would do if I was playing centre midfield.

"I'm a little bit further up now, but it's good. It's something I guess I needed to address (discipline) but I don't see referees getting any better."