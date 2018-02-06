BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'What a strike' - Che Adams fires Birmingham in front against Huddersfield
'What a strike' - Adams fires Birmingham in front
- From the section FA Cup
Che Adams scores Birmingham's opening goal with a great strike on the turn against Premier League Huddersfield Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Available to UK users only.