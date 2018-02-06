BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'Lovely goal, best of the night' Carroll curls in Swansea's seventh
'Lovely goal' - Carroll curls in Swansea's seventh
Tom Carroll curls Swansea's seventh goal into the top corner to extend Swansea's lead against League Two Notts County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Swansea won the game 8-1 and boss Carlos Carvalhal will take his team to face his former club Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round.
Watch all of the goals from the FA Cup fourth-round replays here.
