BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'Lovely goal, best of the night' Carroll curls in Swansea's seventh

  • From the section FA Cup

Tom Carroll curls Swansea's seventh goal into the top corner to extend Swansea's lead against League Two Notts County in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Swansea won the game 8-1 and boss Carlos Carvalhal will take his team to face his former club Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round.

Watch all of the goals from the FA Cup fourth-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

