Sevilla 2-0 Leganés (agg 2-1)
Sevilla reached their second Copa del Rey final in three seasons with a dramatic 2-1 aggregate win over La Liga rivals Leganes.
Leganes produced a major shock by beating Real Madrid in the last eight and hoped their slender 1-0 lead from the first leg against Sevilla would help them reach their first major final.
However, that advantage disappeared after 15 minutes when Joaquin Correa slotted a loose ball into an empty net from close range.
Sevilla, who lost the 2016 final to Barcelona, nicked the tie in the closing stages after Franco Vazquez smashed into the net from a tight angle in the 89th minute.
They will play either Valencia or holders Barcelona, who lead 1-0 going into Thursday's second leg, in the final on 21 April
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 16Jesús Navas
- 25Mercado
- 5Lenglet
- 18Escudero
- 15N'Zonzi
- 10BanegaSubstituted forPizarroat 84'minutes
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forLayúnat 74'minutes
- 22Vázquez
- 11Correa
- 20MurielSubstituted forRamírezat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Layún
- 7Mesa
- 9Ben Yedder
- 13Soria
- 14Pizarro
- 21Martín Pareja
- 23Ramírez
Leganés
- 13Champagne
- 2Román TrigueroSubstituted forMantovaniat 84'minutes
- 3Bustinza
- 22Siovas
- 15Rico
- 17ErasoSubstituted forBrasanacat 58'minutes
- 21Pérez
- 8Appelt Pires
- 10El Zhar
- 12Beauvue
- 7AmrabatBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cuéllar
- 5Mantovani
- 6Gumbau
- 9Guerrero
- 14García
- 19Muñoz
- 24Brasanac
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 39,705
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12