Sevilla 2-0 Leganés (agg 2-1)

Franco Vazquez's winner clinched Sevilla's place in their fourth Copa del Rey final since 2000

Sevilla reached their second Copa del Rey final in three seasons with a dramatic 2-1 aggregate win over La Liga rivals Leganes.

Leganes produced a major shock by beating Real Madrid in the last eight and hoped their slender 1-0 lead from the first leg against Sevilla would help them reach their first major final.

However, that advantage disappeared after 15 minutes when Joaquin Correa slotted a loose ball into an empty net from close range.

Sevilla, who lost the 2016 final to Barcelona, nicked the tie in the closing stages after Franco Vazquez smashed into the net from a tight angle in the 89th minute.

They will play either Valencia or holders Barcelona, who lead 1-0 going into Thursday's second leg, in the final on 21 April