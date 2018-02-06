Checkatrade Trophy: Lincoln beat Chelsea U21s to reach final

Lincoln City's players celebrated their victory in the dressing room after a pitch invasion at Sincil Bank

Lincoln City reached Wembley for the first time in their 133-history after beating Chelsea's Under-21 side in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy.

The Imps won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Lee Frecklington's winning spot-kick sparking a pitch invasion at Sincil Bank.

Luke Waterfall's header gave the League Two side the lead on 72 minutes.

Blues forward Daishawn Redan smashed in from 10 yards out with 12 minutes remaining to set up a shoot-out.

The west Londoners had been bidding to become the first academy side to reach the final since development squads were admitted into the EFL Trophy last season.

Chelsea had the advantage from the off in the shoot-out after Lincoln left-back Sam Habergham saw his effort cannon off the underside of the bar but not cross the line.

However, Ethan Ampadu hit the post and Jacob Maddox saw his penalty saved by Ryan Allsop to allow Lincoln to come from 1-0 down to progress 4-2.

Meanwhile, Yeovil reached the last four of the competition after beating Fleetwood 3-2 at Huish Park.

The quarter-final tie was level at 1-1 at half-time, with Fleetwood's Cian Bolger cancelling out his opener for the League One side with an own goal.

Corey Whelan put the Glovers 2-1 ahead on 57 minutes before Jordy Hiwula stabbed home to equalise for the visitors with 10 minutes remaining.

Francois Zoko burst into the box to score the winner in the last minute and set up a semi-final tie at Shrewsbury on Tuesday, 27 February.

The winner of that match will meet Lincoln in the final on Sunday, 8 April.

Tuesday's results

Quarter-final: Yeovil Town 3-2 Fleetwood Town

Semi-final: Lincoln City 1-1 Chelsea U21 (Lincoln win 4-2 on penalties)