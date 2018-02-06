Wednesday's back pages

Daily Express back page
The Express leads on Antonio Conte's future at Chelsea
Metro back page
The Metro also says Conte is safe in his job for now
Guardian back page
The Guardian has a similar story on its back page
Sun back page
The Sun says Conte's future depends on whether Chelsea finish the season in the Premier League top four
Daily Telegraph back page
The Telegraph leads with Manchester United Munich air disaster tributes
I newspaper back page
Swansea's big FA Cup win over Notts County features on the back page of the i
Daily Mirror
The Mirror says Leicester's Riyad Mahrez has still not returned for training following his collapsed move to Manchester City

