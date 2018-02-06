Wednesday's back pages 6 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42969083 Read more about sharing. The Express leads on Antonio Conte's future at Chelsea The Metro also says Conte is safe in his job for now The Guardian has a similar story on its back page The Sun says Conte's future depends on whether Chelsea finish the season in the Premier League top four The Telegraph leads with Manchester United Munich air disaster tributes Swansea's big FA Cup win over Notts County features on the back page of the i The Mirror says Leicester's Riyad Mahrez has still not returned for training following his collapsed move to Manchester City