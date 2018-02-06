Partick 0-2 Rangers: Alan Archibald frustrated by offside call in defeat

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald was 'frustrated' by a first-half offside decision against Rangers

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says Ryan Edwards' goal against Rangers should not have been disallowed for offside.

Edwards struck in the first-half, with the game goalless, only for his effort to be ruled out by referee Alan Muir.

Rangers went on to win 2-0 and leave Partick stuck in second-bottom place.

"It's tight, but he's still onside. Usually the striker gets the benefit of the doubt and I'm frustrated," Archibald told BBC Scotland.

"We started brightly, and had good opportunities in the first half. The goal that was chalked off looked onside.

Partick Thistle striker Conor Sammon's early effort was saved by Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham

"Conor [Sammon] was unlucky and hit the post but you need to take your chances."

The home side had the better of the early stages, with Sammon seeing one effort blocked and sending another wide, yet Rangers opened the scoring when Josh Windass finished off a swift and incisive break.

Sammon hit the post before half time, but James Tavernier sealed the victory after the break with a fantastic strike.

"We've got to deal with the ball up to the striker [for the opening goal]," Archibald said. "I know it's a good goal from Rangers' point of view, but you've got to be able to pick the bones out of it.

"We fell out of it a bit and tired. A few of the guys haven't played a lot of football and that showed.

"We weren't dominated, we gave a good account of ourselves, and our shape and structure was good for most of the game."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty was pleased with the win but not every aspect of his side's display

Rangers manager Graeme Murty was happy with the victory, which closed the gap on second-place Aberdeen to three points, but said his side did not perform as well as they can.

"Job done. We weren't as slick as I would like, we made some fundamental errors at times, but the two goals we scored were outstanding," Murty told his club's TV channel.

"When we moved the ball sharp at our tempo and intensity we cut through them really well. At times it wasn't where we needed it to be, but the second half was better.

"The important bit wasn't about playing well, it was putting all the elements together. The pleasing part for me was the clean sheet, although we got away with a couple. With the talent we have in the team. We have the ability to take the games away from people, and we need to build from a base of solidity."

Murty challenge for Windass

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass opened the scoring but needs to improve other aspects of his game, according to manager Graeme Murty

Murty described Windass's opening goal as "excellent" but says the attacking midfielder needs to improve other aspects of his game.

"The word mercurial was coined for him," the Rangers manager said.

"Some of the stuff he does is at a really high level, then he baffles you with some of the decisions he makes. His challenge is to always be at the top level and in the back two thirds he needs to be more secure with the ball and do his work for the team."