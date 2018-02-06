Carlos Carvalhal: Trip to Sheffield Wednesday like going 'home'

Carvalhal spent three seasons with Sheffield Wednesday, and took them to the Championship play-off final in 2016 where they lost 1-0 to Hull City

Carlos Carvalhal is looking forward to returning "home" when his Swansea City side go to former club Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round.

A clinical Swans side thrashed League Two Notts County 8-1 in Tuesday's fourth-round replay, Abraham scoring his first two goals since October.

That win set up a trip to Hillsborough on Saturday, 17 February.

"I feel that I will be back home," said Carvalhal, who managed the Yorkshire side from June 2015 to December 2017.

"That was my home for two seasons and a half and I was very happy there. We achieved two play-offs, that makes me stay very connected with that club.

"I will enjoy a lot to go back to Hillsborough soon. I am an Owl forever."

Carvalhal added that he will also forever be a "Jack", a term of endearment used by Swansea fans.

Having twice led Wednesday to the Championship play-offs, Carvalhal left in December with the club 15th in the table.

Some supporters had called for his removal but the Portuguese expects a good reception from most of the Yorkshire club's supporters and chairman Dejphon Chansiri when he returns.

"The majority of fans received me very well, the minority will be emotional," said Carvalhal.

"The majority think more deeply, and put emotions on the side, they know what we did in the club. We gave everything to the club. Even the most critical know we loved Wednesday.

"I was not sacked. I talked with the chairman. I have a very good relationship with him.

"I will not prove nothing. The opposite. I have fantastic relationship with the chairman. If he will be there I will give him a big hug. He is my friend forever."

Liberty Stadium record broken

Wayne Routledge goal against Notts County was the 50th of his career

Swansea were bottom of the Premier League table when Carvalhal succeeded Paul Clement in December, and the Portuguese has overseen a remarkable turnaround.

The Swans are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and have climbed out of the relegation zone.

Tuesday's annihilation of Notts County was their biggest winning margin at the Liberty Stadium, their home since 2005.

"I am very happy. I am very proud of my players," added Carvalhal.

"I talked with them before the game and said to play with high motivation against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham is normal.

"Our challenge is to motivate the players against teams below. And I said to them to show to everybody how much they wanted to win.

"They are not a weak team. Notts County are a good side, they put Brentford out of the FA Cup away. But tonight we played this game like we did against Liverpool and Arsenal.

"The attitude was very good and the dynamic very high."