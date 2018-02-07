Scottish Gossip: Walter Smith, Rangers, Celtic, Murrayfield, Hearts, Hibs, Morelos, West Ham

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Walter Smith is interested in a return to management and could take the Scotland job together with a mentoring role, with present performance director Malky Mackay as his potential understudy, but the former national boss is concerned that the Scottish FA has yet to arrange talks. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill is being considered as a candidate to work alongside Walter Smith in a senior management team as the Scottish FA's three-man committee prepares to report to the governing body's board next week. (The Scotsman)

Walter Smith would reject any Scottish FA move to install a long-term successor in his backroom team if he became Scotland manager again. (Daily Mail)

Walter Smith is not the right man to manage the national team, according to former Scottish FA chief executive Gordon Smith, who thinks another former Scotland boss, Alex McLeish, is in a stronger position. (The Times)

Former Scotland defender Jackie McNamara thinks Walter Smith will be tempted to return as national manager and that age will not prevent him doing a good job despite being poised to turn 70. (The Herald)

West Ham United insist they are not making plans to change manager in the summer and will hold talks with present boss David Moyes at the end of the season. (Evening Express)

Beijing Rehne, the Chinese Superleague club who had a bid of £8m rejected by Rangers for Alfredo Morelos in January, have moved on to other targets and are unlikely to make another approach for the striker. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries has revealed that he was close to leaving the Scottish champions for a club in England's Premier League last summer, but the transfer was blocked my manager Brendan Rodgers. (Evening Times)

Celtic reportedly made an enquiry into Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood prior to securing the services of Scott Bain on loan from Dundee last month. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock are in talks with 31-year-old DR Congo midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who came close to signing for Bordeaux in January, about a contract extension. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is to seek an explanation from Josh Windass after the midfielder signalled to their own fans to shut their mouths after scoring in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Hearts have been revealed as the dirtiest team in the Scottish Premiership alongside Motherwell, according to data from WyScout and Transfermarkt, only days after manager Craig Levein said players needed protection from Celtic captain Scott Brown. (Daily Record)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has made more appearances than any other player in the world this season, according to statistics website Transfermarkt, with winger James Forrest and goalkeeper Craig Gordon in joint second. (Evening Times)

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor reckons the return of Scott Allan has left his side with a midfield that is on par with what champions Celtic have to offer. (Daily Record)

Hearts' coaches aim to recreate the concept of street football all over Scotland with their Street Games programme. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Graham Rae has criticised the decision to schedule their Irn Bru Cup semi-final against Northern Irish side Crusaders on a Sunday to suit live coverage on BBC Alba, saying it will hit the attendance because it does not suit fans of either club. (The Herald, print edition)

Dundee United are likely to decide over the next few days whether to offer winger Chris Malonga a contract, the French-born Congolese international having been training with the Championship club after leaving Laval. (Evening Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh Rugby is looking to build its own home in a new, 7,000-seat arena on the training pitches next to Murrayfield Stadium, (The Scotsman)

Coach Dan McFarland has refused to rule Scotland out of the Six Nations title race, despite their horror start in Cardiff, where they lost 34-7 to Wales. (The Scotsman)