Hartlepool United: National League club issued with HMRC winding up petition

Hartlepool United fear gloomy times ahead as they face a fourth winding up petition in the past 18 months

Hartlepool United have been issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill, their fourth in the past 18 months.

Pools have until Wednesday, 21 March to pay a sum in the region of £48,000 or risk being wound up at the High Court.

The petition comes with the Victoria Park club up for sale and facing serious financial problems.

Supporters raised money to meet wages and other costs in January, which the club say total £200,000-per-month.

Hartlepool recently urged individuals potentially interested in investing in the club to join together to form a consortium, in the hope it could lead to new ownership.

After losing their Football League place after 96 years with relegation last season, the current campaign has also been a disappointing one for Hartlepool.

They are currently 18th in the National League table, just four points clear of the relegation places.