UCD snatch Collingwood Cup final triumph over hosts Queen's University

Daire O'Connor (left) hit UCD's injury-time winner in the Collingwood Cup final against hosts Queen's University

Daire O'Connor's injury-time goal clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory for 10-man UCD over hosts Queen's in the Collingwood Cup final in Belfast.

Queen's looked to have a glorious chance of a first Collingwood title since 1985 when UCD's Georgie Kelly was sent off before half-time.

The red card came moments after Ronan Young's free-kick had got QUB on terms after Timmy Molloy had put UCD ahead.

Both teams had second-half chances before O'Connor's last-gasp winner.

A yellow card was initially pointed at Kelly after his challenge but following a consultation with one of his assistants, the referee changed his decision to a red card.

Young went close to putting Queen's ahead in the first half before Molloy struck UCD ahead.

However, Young got the hosts on terms just before the break as he curled in a magnificent free-kick.

With UCD down to 10 men and also losing captain Gary O'Neill to injury at half-time, Queen's looked to have a decided edge but the Dubliners created chances of their own in the second period before O'Connor's goal sealed their 47th triumph in the varsity competition.

Queen's are the second most successful university in the competition's history with 23 triumphs but their barren run in the competition now stretches to 32 years.