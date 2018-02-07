BBC Sport - Edusport Academy has no history, no fans but plans to reach the top flight by 2025

Meet the club with no history, no fans, but big dreams

Lowland League club Edusport Academy have targeted a place in the Scottish Premiership by 2025 as they launch a £25-per-year online membership scheme.

Owner Chris Ewing is following the example of Ebbsfleet United, who were taken over in 2007 by fans raising £700,000 online. Through OurFootballClub.com, members will have a say in the Scottish club's new set-up.

Top Stories