Andy King: Playing in Wales something 'I've always wanted'

Andy King has been part of the Leicester team which has won League One, the Championship and the Premier League

Wales midfielder Andy King says playing club football in his homeland is something he has "always wanted to do" to boost his international football ambitions.

King joined Swansea City on loan until the end of 2017-18 on deadline day from Leicester City.

"It's something I've always wanted to do," said the 29-year-old, who has made 44 Wales appearances since 2009.

"You are really under the microscope in Wales for national team selection."

King started in just 23 of the Wales' 49 games during Chris Coleman's tenure, failing to make it off the bench in 10 and hopes to play a bigger part under new boss Ryan Giggs.

"Hopefully when I play here the new manager [Ryan Giggs] will be watching," said King.

"I think it was important with the change of management at Wales that we didn't just go on what the previous manager knew.

"I'm sure he [Giggs] will be trying to look at everyone between now and the first couple of games.

"It may even take him a couple of camps, we have a couple friendlies coming up where he can take a look at everyone and decide what he wants to do."

'His CV speaks for itself'

The FAW have said Ryan Giggs will have the choice on where Wales play their home games during his tenure

Ryan Giggs' appointment divided fans opinions, many citing his lack of friendly appearances as an issue, but King says he was not surprised with the FAW's choice.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing where we can go," said King.

"It didn't surprise me, not really. I'd read a few things about them wanting the manager to be Welsh and his CV as a player speaks for itself."

He added: "I imagine the players will take it really well, he has worked under one of the best managers in the history of the game.

"If he can use some of that experience and put it into Welsh football with what we've already got there then hopefully it will be a good mix."