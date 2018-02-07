Thursday's back pages 7 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42983478 Read more about sharing. Manchester United will offer Luke Shaw a new deal, according to the Mirror The Guardian leads on Tottenham's 2-0 FA Cup win over Newport Erik Lamela's goal against Newport was his first for Spurs in 504 days Manchester City are no longer interested in signing Riyad Mahrez, according to the Star A winter break could be staggered so Premier League clubs take turns to rest, according to The Times The Sun says that Ander Herrera is facing trail over an alleged match-fixing scandal The back page of Thursday's Daily Express