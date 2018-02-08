Scottish Gossip: Walter Smith, SFA, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish FA dithering may jeopardise the bid to appoint former Rangers manager Walter Smith as Scotland boss. (Daily Record)

The SFA will make the search for a new national team boss a priority over finding a replacement for chief executive Stewart Regan. (Daily Express, print edition)

Gary Caldwell insists he would be delighted to work with Walter Smith, should he be successful in his application for the Scotland job. (Herald, subscription required)

The SFA should turn to their own board of directors and appoint Ian Maxwell as their new chief executive, urges former SPFL chairman Ralph Topping. (Times, subscription required)

Celtic stars Tom Rogic, Patrick Roberts and Stuart Armstrong are all pushing to be fit for this month's Europa League meeting with Zenit St Petersburg. (Sun)

Roberts has not played for Celtic since late November

Hearts are in talks with two unnamed strikers as manager Craig Levein tries to reinforce his forward line through the free agent market. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Steven Naismith, on loan at Hearts, says a Rangers return was never close as he reveals Rugby Park's plastic pitch put him off a Kilmarnock homecoming. (Sun)

Rangers' Josh Windass has piled pressure on himself by turning on his own fans with a "shush" gesture when scoring, says former Ibrox midfielder Alex Rae. (Daily Mail)

New Celtic defender Jack Hendry says he turned down the opportunity to move back to England in favour of a move to the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Massimo Donati has revealed how he ripped up his Hamilton Accies contract to help the club survive a crippling £1m bank scam. (Daily Mail)

Noisy Old Firm fans are pressuring match officials into giving dodgy decisions for their teams, reckons Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny. (Daily Express, print edition)

Graeme Murty will have no chance of staying on as Rangers manager if he loses to Ayr United in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, warns former Ibrox striker Gordon Dalziel. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers agree an overdraft of "modest millions" with a leading merchant banker and says it's another step towards financial recovery at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi insists he is ready to cement a starting place after a tough start to life with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock majority shareholder Billy Bowie lifts the lid on Rugby Park club's resurgence and is adamant it's only the beginning after a reversal in fortune under Steve Clarke. (Daily Record)

McGinn scored his sixth goal of the season in a 2-1 win at Ibrox

Hibs manager Neil Lennon insists John McGinn has put another million on his price tag following his fantastic goal against Rangers at the weekend. (The National)

Striker Simon Murray is out to prove to Hibs boss Neil Lennon "it was a mistake" to let him go on loan and, in the process, bang in the goals for boyhood club Dundee. (Evening Telegraph)

Forward Steven MacLean warns St Johnstone they are in the midst of a relegation dogfight after a fourth straight league defeat. (Sun)

Football clubs should appoint psychologists to help players to cope with the stress and relentless scrutiny of the game, argues Gordon Smith, former head of the SFA. (Times, subscription required)

"I don't care if I was Stoke's 500th choice," says Paul Lambert as the former Scotland captain revels in a return to the English Premier League. (Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh Rugby could play their final match at Myreside as early as tomorrow evening as they prepare for a flit to the back pitches at Murrayfield next season. (Scotsman)

Scotland winger Sean Maitland admits Sunday's Six Nations showdown with France is a "must-win" game for both sides. (Scotsman)

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club will open its doors to women members for the first time in the club's history, paving the way for it to return to the roster of clubs which host the Scottish Open.(Herald)