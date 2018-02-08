Reading: Liam Moore says squad cannot ignore Championship table

Liam Moore has been ever-present in the Championship this season for Reading

Reading centre-back Liam Moore says they cannot afford to ignore the league table as they bid to reverse a run of poor form in the Championship.

The Royals are six points above the relegation zone in 18th after one win in 10 league games and visit play-off contenders Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"You can't let it carry on for another three to four games and then look at the table," Moore told BBC Sport.

"We have to be aware of it and we've had conversations as a squad."

Reading's predicament comes in stark contrast to their form last season when Jaap Stam led the club to a third-place finish before they were beaten play-off finalists on penalties against Huddersfield.

"We know what we need to do to get out of where we are," Moore told BBC Radio Berkshire. "We know what's still possible this season to make it more comfortable for ourselves.

"But, we can't be naive and just expect that we've got the players to pull us up the table, we have to work hard and believe in what we're doing."

A 2-0 home defeat by Millwall at the weekend meant Reading are still searching for a home win on a Saturday afternoon this season.

Moore stressed the squad are aware of some supporters' frustrations.

"The past eight to nine games have been horrible and disappointing," he said. "Fans are more than entitled to their opinion.

"But we can promise them we're trying our hardest and it's difficult when you're not doing so well."