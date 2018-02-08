Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss says UK club owners 'more patient'

Derek Adams has been Plymouth manager since June 2015 - making him the fourth longest-serving boss in League One

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says club owners from the United Kingdom tend to be "more patient" than their overseas counterparts.

The Pilgrims were bottom of League One and three points from safety going into December but are now 11th in the table.

Last season, Argyle came up from the fourth tier where only three teams have changed managers this season.

"You probably have to suggest that maybe it's because there's UK owners," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"UK owners are the ones that are probably more patient. The foreign owners that are coming in are the ones that seem to change their manager very quickly."

Eight sides in League One have had a managerial change this term. Of those, only Oxford and Bradford are above Plymouth.

Former Ross County boss Adams, 42, is grateful for the backing he has had from his chairman at Home Park.

"You can only do as well as how supportive your owner is," he said. "James Brent has been very supportive to the football department - he's allowing me to manage in the way that I see fit.

"You only have to look at Bradford this week where Stuart McCall had a very good record, loses six games and he's out of the door.

"That can't be the way to run any business. He was in the play-off positions, he'd been in the play-offs last year and sometimes we just have to be careful."