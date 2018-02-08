Steven Caulker: Dundee sign former Spurs & QPR defender
Dundee have signed former England defender Steven Caulker.
The 26-year-old, capped once by England in 2012, was a free agent after leaving English Championship side Queens Park Rangers by mutual consent in December.
Dundee said in a statement: "Steven trained with his new team-mates this morning and will wear squad number four."
Caulker started his career at Tottenham before joining Cardiff for £8m in 2013.
Last year, he spoke to the Guardian about his struggles with depression, gambling and alcohol addiction.
The centre-half could make his debut in Saturday's Scottish Cup fifth-round encounter with Motherwell.