Stefanos Kapino and Juan Fuentes join Nottingham Forest

Stefanos Kapino has won nine caps for Greece

Nottingham Forest have completed the signings of out-of-contract duo Stefanos Kapino and Juan Fuentes.

Greece international keeper Kapino, 23, was released by Olympiacos last month, while 28-year-old Spanish left-back Fuentes was a free agent having left Osasuna at the end of last season.

Kapino has signed an 18-month contract with the Reds.

Forest, who are 16th in the Championship, signed seven players during the January transfer window.

Ex-Watford midfielder Ben Watson also joined earlier this week.