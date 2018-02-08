Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Thursday, 8 February

Bala Town v Cefn Druids: Both sides opened their account in Phase Two with draws, Bala earning an away draw against the Nomads whilst Cefn Druids held leaders The New Saints to a 2-2 draw.

Fourth-placed Bala sit eight points ahead of Thursday's visitors though victory will see them leapfrog Bangor and Connah's Quay into second place for at least 24 hours.

Friday, 9 February

The New Saints v Bangor City: A top-of-the-table clash will be on show for visitors to Park Hall on Friday night. Leaders The New Saints find themselves 12 points clear at the top of the Welsh Premier League but they will not want Bangor to close that gap.

Bangor started Phase Two of their season with a convincing 3-0 win over Cardiff Metropolitan and the Citizens will be hoping to pick up where they left off against TNS.

Aberystwyth Town v Llandudno FC: Two sides desperate to pull themselves away from danger go head-to-head in Friday night's other fixture. With just two wins in the last 12 games between them, both clubs will be be aiming to change their fortunes at Park Avenue on Friday.

However, Llandudno are currently involved in a three-way battle with Newtown and Barry Town for seventh spot, and a win over Aberystwyth will see them jump ahead of their rivals.

Saturday, 10 February

Prestatyn Town v Barry Town United: Victory for Carmarthen Town last week saw Prestatyn slip to the foot of the Welsh Premier League table and things will not get any easier for them with the visit of Barry Town on Saturday.

Barry have picked up twice as many points as The Seasiders this season and, despite hitting a rough patch of form at the end of Phase One, discovered their scoring form again last week in a 3-1 win over Aberystwyth.

Carmarthen Town v Newtown: Visitors Newtown have won three on the bounce to put pressure on Barry Town for the seventh place spot, but they wont be the only side coming into the fixture on a high.

Carmarthen pulled themselves off the foot of the table at Prestatyn's expense and closed to gap on Aberystwyth to seven points. With Aberystwyth facing the tough task of Llandudno, a win for the home side could be a massive boost in the hunt for survival.

Cardiff Metropolitan v Connah's Quay Nomads: The weekend finishes with a top-half six-pointer between the Students and the Nomads. Off the back of a poor performance last weekend, Cardiff Met will be hoping to close the gap on third place Nomads with victory at Cyncoed Campus.

However the Nomads know a win will move them seven points clear of Saturday's opponents and keep the pressure on TNS at the table of the table.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 10 February

Gosport Borough v Merthyr Town

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 10 February

Colwyn Bay v Atherton Collieries