Valencia 0-2 Barcelona
- From the section European Football
Philippe Coutinho scored his first Barcelona goal as the Spanish side beat Valencia to reach a record fifth successive Copa del Rey final.
Coutinho, making his fifth appearance since a £142m move from Liverpool, came on in the second half and acrobatically steered home from Luis Suarez's cross.
That put Barca, cup winners in the past three years, 2-0 up on aggregate in the semi-final second leg in Valencia, before Ivan Rakitic added another.
Barca will face Sevilla in the final.
Valencia - who are third in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Barca - had two key chances but were well beaten by a team that looks certain to win the league title.
At 0-0, striker Rodrigo headed against the crossbar while Jasper Cillessen produced a stunning instinctive save to deny full-back Jose Luis Gaya from point-blank range following Coutinho's opener.
After Rakitic coolly rounded off a late counter attack, finishing from Suarez's pass, Barca brought on 23-year-old Colombian defender Yerry Mina - a £10.4m January signing from Palmeiras - for his debut.
Sevilla, sixth in the Spanish table 25 points behind the leaders, reached their second Copa del Rey final in three seasons with a 3-1 aggregate win over La Liga rivals Leganes.
Barca have won the competition three times in a row since losing to Real Madrid in the 2014 final.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 1Doménech
- 21Montoya
- 24GaraySubstituted forNunes Vezoat 71'minutes
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 17CoquelinSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 55'minutes
- 10ParejoBooked at 90mins
- 16Kondogbia
- 9ZazaBooked at 75mins
- 19RodrigoBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSolerat 55'minutes
- 8Vietto
Substitutes
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Ganchinho Guedes
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 18Soler
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Barcelona
- 13Cillessen
- 20Sergi
- 3PiquéSubstituted forMinaat 83'minutes
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 21André GomesSubstituted forCoutinhoat 45'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaSubstituted forPaulinhoat 65'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 14Coutinho
- 15Paulinho
- 17Alcácer
- 22Vidal
- 24Mina
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 43,335
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7