Stephy Mavididi is in his second loan spell at Charlton, having played five games for the Addicks last season

Charlton Athletic forward Stephy Mavididi could be out for two months after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, sustained the problem in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Oxford United in League One.

Mavididi has scored twice in five appearances since joining the Addicks last month.

The south east London club are seventh in the table, two points off the play-off places.