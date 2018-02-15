Leicester City v Sheffield United

Riyad Mahrez has scored nine goals in all competitions for Leicester this season.

Riyad Mahrez is set to return for Leicester in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Sheffield United.

The winger was a substitute when the Foxes travelled to Manchester City last weekend following a 10-day absence from training after his move to the same club fell through on deadline day.

Defender Wes Morgan may also make his first start since New Year's Day.

David Brooks is in contention to start for Sheffield United after recovering from glandular fever.

Mahrez back with a smile

Mahrez appeared as a second-half substitute against Pep Guardiola's team and may be included in the Leicester starting XI after making a positive impression in training.

While Shinji Okazaki is still struggling with a knee problem that saw him miss the Premier League trip to Manchester City, Mahrez is in good shape despite his self-imposed exile, according to Leicester manager Claude Puel.

"He enjoys to play and train with his team-mates and he is at a good level with no problem," Puel said.

"He has come back with a smile. The story is behind him - all the players want to move on.

"It is important to put an end to the talking about Riyad. He came back to the game at Manchester City. We need to move on, for him he needs to kick on, like the team the most important thing is in front of us."

Wilder to welcome back Brooks

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder's options are limited by a combination of injuries, suspensions and players being cup-tied.

The Blades, who fielded an under-strength side in their 4-1 defeat by Leicester in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, are again likely to have an unfamiliar look.

Defender Kieron Freeman remains out while goalkeeper Simon Moore and midfielder John Fleck are suspended. With fellow midfielders Ryan Leonard, Ricky Holmes and Lee Evans all cup-tied, it makes the return of Brooks all the more welcome for Wilder.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has not featured since early December but scored one goal and set up another in a 45-minute cameo appearance for the Championship club's under-23 team at Hull on Monday.

"David will be [in contention] because of the numbers situation. Our numbers are obviously down," Wilder said.

"He's been back with the group for the last couple of weeks and it really is left with the medical staff how long he can play.

"Playing 45 minutes, that's good for him and good for us."

