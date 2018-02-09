Scotland: Walter Smith rules out national manager's job return

Walter Smith managed Everton and Scotland in between spells in charge of Rangers

Walter Smith has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Scotland manager.

Smith, 69, previously held the role and was being considered for a return by the Scottish FA.

It is believed the former Rangers and Everton boss was not offered the position but ruled himself out after talks with the governing body.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill last month turned down the chance to manage Scotland.

Gordon Strachan left the Scotland job in October after unsuccessful Euro 2016 and World Cup qualifying campaigns and SFA performance director Malky Mackay took charge for the November friendly defeat by Netherlands.

Mackay is also understood to be in the running for the managerial vacancy - despite previously being ruled out by the SFA.

The Scots' next games are friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary on 23 and 27 March.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish, 59, succeeded Smith as Scotland manager in 2007 and has indicated his willingness to once again take the reins of the national team.

Other names on the SFA's candidates list include 54-year-old Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke.

The SFA is also looking for a new chief executive following the departure of Stewart Regan last week.