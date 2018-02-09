Irish Premiership: Coleraine 'have depth' for title charge

Aaron Burns spent 11 years with Linfield

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes he now has the squad capable of slugging it out with Crusaders for this season's Irish Premiership crown.

The signings of Aaron Burns and Stephen Dooley, plus the return of Brad Lyons from injury, have strengthened boss Kearney's hand for the title run-in.

The Bannsiders are second in the table, three points behind Crusaders and 13 ahead of third-placed Glenavon.

Coleraine host Glenavon in Saturday's top Premiership fixture.

How they stand: Irish Premiership table

After being out with a calf injury, Burns is in line to make his debut for Kearney's side who have also been boosted by the arrival of winger Dooley from Cork City.

"Finally we are in a position where we have a bit of depth and can bring on players who give us a freshness.

"Maybe if we had had that in the Linfield match there would have been a different outcome," said Kearney, referring to recent match which they drew 2-2 after being two goals up.

A third place finish looks like the most realistic target for Gary Hamilton's Glenavon who ended in sixth last season.

However, victory at the Showgrounds on Saturday and away to Ards on Tuesday would put them seven points behind Coleraine with a game in hand.

Stephen Baxter has signed a new five-year contract as manager of Crusaders

Crusaders, who opened a three-point gap at the top by beating Carrick Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night, are at home to Glentoran on Saturday.

After a 23-game unbeaten sequence, the Crues were recently knocked out of the Irish and League Cups.

But their push to regain the championship they landed in 2015 and 2016 looks impressive.

"Each game we are playing right now, no matter who it is against, is a challenge and it is all about getting a result," said Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter.

"We are confident in our own ability and we have got to keep working hard, but we are good match for anybody."

Also in the league, Linfield host League Cup finalists Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers are away to Ards.

Meanwhile, a fourth attempt will be made to stage the League Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Cliftonville on Saturday.

The match has been postponed three times because of snow and ice on the Showgrounds playing surface.

BetMcLean League Cup semi-final (15:00 GMT) Ballymena United v Cliftonville