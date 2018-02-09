BBC Sport - Scottish Cup: Highland League Brora Rangers put in the miles to reach fifth round

Village side Brora travel over 2,000 miles for cup ties

Football Focus head to the northern tip of Scotland as part-time Highland League side Brora Rangers prepare to travel to their fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Premiership opposition Kilmarnock on Saturday, 10 February.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 10 February on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app from 12:00 GMT.

