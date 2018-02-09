Coventry City: League Two club agrees deal with Wasps to stay at Ricoh Arena

The Ricoh Arena is shared by owners Wasps and Coventry City

Coventry City have agreed a deal with rugby union side Wasps to stay at the Ricoh Arena until the end of 2018-19.

The Sky Blues have shared the ground with Wasps since the Premiership club moved to the city in December 2014.

League Two Coventry currently lease the stadium from Wasps, who own it.

"This agreement gives fans certainty of where they will be watching their team play next season and provides stability to the club," Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy said.

"The talks have been very positive between us, and conducted in a spirit of co-operation, which I'm sure will continue as we look to further develop the relationship between us."

Coventry first moved to the Ricoh Arena from Highfield Road in 2005 but, following a long-running row over rent, agreed a deal to play their home games during the 2013-14 season at Northampton Town's Sixfields ground.

The Sky Blues returned to the 32,600-capacity stadium in August 2014, but were relegated to the fourth tier in English football for the first time in 59 years last season.

Their current deal to stay at the Ricoh was due to expire at the end of this campaign.