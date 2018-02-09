Luke Shaw: defender to sign new contract after making a 'big effort' in training

Jose Mourinho says Luke Shaw (right) has been putting extra effort into training

Jose Mourinho says defender Luke Shaw will sign a new contract and be at Manchester United "for years".

The 22-year-old was criticised by his Portuguese manager last April for a lack of commitment to the club.

But Mourinho says the England full-back has made "a big effort" in training and is about to agree a new deal.

Shaw signed for United in June 2014 for £27m but was out of the game for almost a year after breaking his leg three months later.

He has made six league appearances so far this season and Mourinho says staying injury-free is important for the player.

"He's a few months free of these minor injuries that sometimes stop evolution and I'm really happy, so I think the natural consequence of it is that he will have his contract and he will be a Manchester United player for years."

Mourinho has spoken publicly about his disapproval of Shaw's commitment at Old Trafford on a number of occasions - saying he compared unfavourably to fellow defenders Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

"I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind," he said last year.

But, speaking on Friday, the United manager played down that criticism.

"With Luke it is not about changing my mind. With Luke, it's just the evolution or no evolution of his potential because I know Shaw since he arrived in the Premier League with Southampton and I know his potential and his quality.

"Could he come in my direction, in the way I think football, the way I like my players to be not just on the pitch but also during the training week? And he made a big effort."